HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Stock Position Decreased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,506 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 9.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,043,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after purchasing an additional 309,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,575,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,659,000 after purchasing an additional 185,073 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,810,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,311,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,113,000 after purchasing an additional 168,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $94.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.23). HSBC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.07%.The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

