SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Acquired by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $81.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

