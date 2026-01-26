Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 94,393 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

