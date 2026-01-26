Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 858.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5,348.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia Station, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Citizens Community Savings Bank, offers a range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through a network of branch offices in Lorain and Medina counties and surrounding communities, providing personalized financial solutions with a focus on local relationships and customer service.

The bank’s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio features residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and small-business financing.

