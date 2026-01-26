Accenture PLC $ACN Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total transaction of $786,883.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,333.41. This represents a 27.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,674 shares of company stock worth $5,661,414. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $281.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.09. The company has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.88%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.81.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

