Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.7%

PFE stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $145.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

