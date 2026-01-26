Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,634 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,029,950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 68.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,168,000 after purchasing an additional 791,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 218.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,434,000 after purchasing an additional 736,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after purchasing an additional 610,215 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,587,000 after buying an additional 548,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4%

ADBE stock opened at $301.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.33 and a 52 week high of $465.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

