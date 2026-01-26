Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for about 0.4% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $42,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.41.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GE opened at $293.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.09 and a 200 day moving average of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $310.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $332.79.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

