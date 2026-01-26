Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after buying an additional 2,235,380 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,826,000 after buying an additional 1,842,754 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 88.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,474,000 after acquiring an additional 888,148 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8%

PM opened at $173.06 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.53 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $269.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

