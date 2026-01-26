29,788 Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $154.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.95.

Shares of DDOG opened at $130.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 419.77, a PEG ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $5,773,186.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 301,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,374,269.94. This trade represents a 12.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $1,240,436.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 165,197 shares in the company, valued at $25,541,108.17. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,071,709 shares of company stock valued at $192,590,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

