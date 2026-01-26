Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 53,989 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,989 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 63,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,534,749.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 400,691 shares in the company, valued at $9,652,646.19. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 25,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $617,812.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,483.01. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 447,164 shares of company stock worth $10,590,768. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.55 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.