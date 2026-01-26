Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Holdings Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after buying an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after buying an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 50.2% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,165,000 after buying an additional 1,156,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.66.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $399.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $412.43. The stock has a market cap of $449.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,911,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,737,370.20. This represents a 81.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.53, for a total value of $2,742,845.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 419,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,748,830.40. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 183,000 shares of company stock worth $42,656,288 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

