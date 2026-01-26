Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,312 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 3.1% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,549,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,526,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 417,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,649,000 after buying an additional 89,129 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $501.00 target price on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $495.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.75.

Shares of LIN opened at $451.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $210.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.14. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

