Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 271,620 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 261.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,620 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for 2.4% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,613,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,463,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $65,530,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,578,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,542,000 after buying an additional 2,705,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 345.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,784,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ACI opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $863,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,633.27. This represents a 14.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company’s retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

