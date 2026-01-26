James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 29,117 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,117 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $92.91 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $92.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

