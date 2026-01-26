Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 422.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.
Shares of CGGR opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $45.83.
The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
