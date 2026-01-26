OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF $OALC is OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021,884 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 24.89% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $43,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OALC. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth $417,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 248.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OALC opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.93. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Dividend Announcement

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.2152 dividend. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.