OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 486,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BND stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

