OneAscent Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,580 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,263,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,965,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,689,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,892,000 after purchasing an additional 121,550 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,688,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $49.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

