Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.87 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $57.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

