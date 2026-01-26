OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 39,106 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.89 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3223 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.