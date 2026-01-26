OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $3.45 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $117.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

