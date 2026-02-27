Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.62 and traded as high as $43.28. Hub Group shares last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 1,194,986 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Yeager sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $1,397,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,999.20. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,671.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,381.94. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,588,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,424,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 661,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,465,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,673,000 after purchasing an additional 501,955 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 505,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 491,958 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

