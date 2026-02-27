BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.58. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 13,993 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE: MPA) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular U.S. federal and Pennsylvania personal income taxes, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing in municipal securities that are issued by or for the benefit of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its political subdivisions.
In managing its portfolio, the fund typically allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal bonds issued within Pennsylvania.
