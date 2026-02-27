BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.58. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 13,993 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 168,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 88,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE: MPA) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular U.S. federal and Pennsylvania personal income taxes, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing in municipal securities that are issued by or for the benefit of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its political subdivisions.

In managing its portfolio, the fund typically allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal bonds issued within Pennsylvania.

