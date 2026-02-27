BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.22. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $6.1850, with a volume of 201,247 shares traded.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY) is a closed-end management investment company led by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide high current income and the potential for capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. It employs an enhanced dividend strategy, combining a focus on stocks that offer attractive dividend yields with derivative overlays such as covered call writing and foreign currency hedging to help manage risk and generate additional income.
The fund’s portfolio is diversified across developed international markets, including Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions outside the United States.
