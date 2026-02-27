BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.22. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $6.1850, with a volume of 201,247 shares traded.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $6,231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 742,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 455,294 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,049,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 386,987 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,046,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY) is a closed-end management investment company led by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide high current income and the potential for capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. It employs an enhanced dividend strategy, combining a focus on stocks that offer attractive dividend yields with derivative overlays such as covered call writing and foreign currency hedging to help manage risk and generate additional income.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across developed international markets, including Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions outside the United States.

