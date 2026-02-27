Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.1875.

WAY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Waystar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

In other Waystar news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 40,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,209,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,766.08. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $262,225.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 422,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,302.11. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 58,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the third quarter worth $4,002,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Waystar by 2,923.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after purchasing an additional 853,239 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners increased its holdings in Waystar by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 178,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 92,695 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 515,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 125,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. Waystar has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $303.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.72 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

