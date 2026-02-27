RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL) Stock Price Down 25.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL – Get Free Report) were down 25.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 247,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 862,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of RPGL in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services and peripheral hardware. Republic Power Group Limited is based in Singapore.

