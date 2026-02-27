American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $4.97. American Vanguard shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 185,755 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVD. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Vanguard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Vanguard

American Vanguard Trading Down 3.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in American Vanguard by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemical products for crop protection, turf and ornamental care, and public health pest control. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the company offers a portfolio of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and rodenticides designed for use across agricultural, turf and urban pest management applications. Its research and development efforts focus on novel chemistries and formulation technologies that address emerging pest resistance and regulatory requirements.

The company’s product lines include emulsifiable concentrates, wettable powders, granular formulations, baits and liquid concentrates sold under proprietary brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.