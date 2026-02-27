EGH Acquisition (NASDAQ:EGHAR) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

EGH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EGHAR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.3475 and last traded at $0.3475. Approximately 1,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 202,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

EGH Acquisition Stock Down 0.7%

About EGH Acquisition

We are a blank check company newly incorporated on January 9, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (our “initial business combination”). We have not selected any business combination target, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

