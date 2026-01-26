OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 19,280 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,280 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VIG opened at $223.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.33 and a 200-day moving average of $215.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $225.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.