OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 4,493 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 63,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,767,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $340.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $579.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $343.67.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.