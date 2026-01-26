OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in TBG Dividend Focus ETF $TBG

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.69% of TBG Dividend Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 3,032.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TBG Dividend Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA TBG opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. TBG Dividend Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $223.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

About TBG Dividend Focus ETF

The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation TBG was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

