OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF $AUSF

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5%

AUSF opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

About Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor. AUSF was launched on Aug 24, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

