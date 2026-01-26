UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $208.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.78 and its 200 day moving average is $176.35. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 84.37%. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

See Also

