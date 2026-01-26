Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $31,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 20,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $125.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

WEC Energy Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $109.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.37 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Featured Stories

