GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $42,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,425,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $886,880.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 399,133 shares in the company, valued at $51,065,076.02. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $307,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,544.20. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,115 shares of company stock worth $1,809,657. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $103.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average is $136.35.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 231.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.