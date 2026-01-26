Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,017 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.35% of Brixmor Property Group worth $29,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $340.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.23 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

