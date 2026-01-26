Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $2,243,000. TFR Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays set a $195.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $260.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $211.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3%

LRCX opened at $217.94 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.88. The firm has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 41,408 shares of company stock worth $6,248,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

