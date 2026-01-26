Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Position Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.30% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $37,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $208.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays set a $237.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $194.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.41 and its 200-day moving average is $193.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $232.97.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.