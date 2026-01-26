Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $9.62 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $341.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.04 and a 200-day moving average of $331.71.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.