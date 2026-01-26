Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,134 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $32,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $603,941.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 57,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,185.44. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,864 shares of company stock worth $1,832,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.75 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.1%

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

