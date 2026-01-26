Perfect (NYSE:PERF) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perfect in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NYSE:PERF opened at $1.71 on Friday. Perfect has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Perfect had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Perfect by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Perfect by 63.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Perfect by 222.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Perfect in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

