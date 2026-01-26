Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.7118 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $21.25 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,052,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $241,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.8% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 337,375 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 58,141 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,909,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $44,499,000 after buying an additional 416,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

Featured Stories

