Analysts Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Price Target at $51.20

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Zacks Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,673.06. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,249 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $59,764.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,375. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,146. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 236.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 239,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $469.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.67 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

