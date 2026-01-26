LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

LCI Industries Price Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $147.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.31. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $151.85.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.53. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 591.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

Featured Articles

