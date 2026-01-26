Elevance Health (ELV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Elevance Health to post earnings of $3.07 per share and revenue of $49.5216 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $370.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 24.8% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 43.9% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Featured Stories

