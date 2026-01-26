AT&T (T) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $32.9137 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. AT&T has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,775,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,143,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,536 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040,328 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,133,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,612,000 after acquiring an additional 804,829 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,289,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,301,000 after acquiring an additional 676,060 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,605,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 142,483 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.