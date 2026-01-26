Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $4.3647 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TEVA opened at $31.83 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Bank of America raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Richard Daniell sold 115,468 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $3,311,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,653.12. This trade represents a 70.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $371,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,630. This trade represents a 68.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 622,060 shares of company stock valued at $17,076,965 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,895,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,304 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $80,983,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 145.9% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,976,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,577 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,681,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,004,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,740 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.