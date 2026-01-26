Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $122.19.

Clorox Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:CLX opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. Clorox has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $164.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 358.39% and a net margin of 11.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Clorox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clorox agreed to acquire GOJO Industries, the maker of Purell, for $2.25 billion in cash — a strategic push deeper into skin health and hygiene that management says is growth?accretive and advances its IGNITE plan. The deal expands Clorox’s consumer and professional hygiene footprint and is the primary catalyst for today’s stock strength. Clorox Announces Acquisition of GOJO

Clorox agreed to acquire GOJO Industries, the maker of Purell, for $2.25 billion in cash — a strategic push deeper into skin health and hygiene that management says is growth?accretive and advances its IGNITE plan. The deal expands Clorox’s consumer and professional hygiene footprint and is the primary catalyst for today’s stock strength. Positive Sentiment: Management updated FY?2026 EPS guidance to $5.95–$6.30, slightly above consensus, and reiterated revenue targets — a sign the company expects the combined portfolio and cost initiatives to help stabilize growth. This guidance helped reassure investors even as organic revenue pressures persist. (Company guidance release)

Management updated FY?2026 EPS guidance to $5.95–$6.30, slightly above consensus, and reiterated revenue targets — a sign the company expects the combined portfolio and cost initiatives to help stabilize growth. This guidance helped reassure investors even as organic revenue pressures persist. (Company guidance release) Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on CLX to $114 (keeps a Hold rating), a small incremental positive that signals modest upside in analysts’ view but not a strong buy signal. Deutsche Bank Raises Price Target

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on CLX to $114 (keeps a Hold rating), a small incremental positive that signals modest upside in analysts’ view but not a strong buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Broad media and analyst coverage (WSJ, CNBC, MarketWatch) has amplified the deal’s reach and provided investors with deal details and management commentary — increasing attention but not resolving long?term execution questions. WSJ: Clorox to Buy Purell-Maker

Broad media and analyst coverage (WSJ, CNBC, MarketWatch) has amplified the deal’s reach and provided investors with deal details and management commentary — increasing attention but not resolving long?term execution questions. Negative Sentiment: Some sell?side skepticism remains: Barclays kept an Underweight (sell) stance despite a small target tweak, and commentary from critics highlights valuation and fundamental concerns that could limit upside until integration is proven. Barclays Remains a Sell

Some sell?side skepticism remains: Barclays kept an Underweight (sell) stance despite a small target tweak, and commentary from critics highlights valuation and fundamental concerns that could limit upside until integration is proven. Negative Sentiment: The deal is being financed with debt, increasing leverage and short?term balance?sheet risk; investors will watch integration execution and cost synergy realization closely — these risks are why some analysts remain cautious. WSJ: Deal Financed with Debt

The deal is being financed with debt, increasing leverage and short?term balance?sheet risk; investors will watch integration execution and cost synergy realization closely — these risks are why some analysts remain cautious. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary (e.g., Seeking Alpha) questions whether the acquisition meaningfully fixes Clorox’s underlying growth challenges and suggests the company still needs stronger organic execution — a narrative that could cap the stock if results don’t improve. Seeking Alpha: Adding Sanitizers, But In Need Of Getting Its Hands Dirty

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

