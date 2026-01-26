Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.18.

Shares of JNJ opened at $220.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $222.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

